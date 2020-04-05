|
) Constance "Connie" Holvey, 93, of Wooster, passed away peacefully at LifeCare Hospice on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Brunswick, Maine and resided between Brunswick, Rockwood and Lisbon Falls, Maine before moving to the town of Barberton, Ohio and later moved to Norton, Ohio. Connie worked hard in her life and gave her heart to others. She experienced life as a welder during WWII for a short time in Maine, was employed at Sun Rubber in Barberton and Akron Porcelain after moving to Ohio. Being an active member of Barberton First Baptist church, Connie would use puppets to create a story and traveled locally with her grandchildren to perform puppet shows sharing the stories of The Bible. Settling her later years in Wooster Ohio, she loved to attend church services at The First Presbyterian Church of Wooster. Connie cherished all of God's gifts in the world. She thoroughly enjoyed writing poems and stories, her weekly Tuesday lunch dates with her wonderful group of friends, playing cards, watching Cleveland Indians Baseball and all the family gatherings that made lasting memories for all. Preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert and brothers, Russell, Keith and Tom and sister, Corrine; she is survived by her son, Donald (Sandra) Randles; grandchildren, Timothy (Kim) Randles, Brian (Jessica) Randles, Robert (Kellie) Randles and Deborah Davis; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; loving sister, Claudia Plummer and brother, David (Janice) Plummer. In the interest of Public Health, no public service will be held at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a future date followed by a private graveside service at Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691. The family extends their deepest appreciation to LifeCare Hospice for their passionate care that they gave to Connie. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.campfield-hickman-collier.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020