Constance L. King
1932 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN Constance "Connie" L. King, 87, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1932 in Cambridge, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hershel and Lois Burton. Connie retired from Rockynol. She will always be remembered as a strong willed and loving woman who was devoted to her family. She loved shopping and enjoying the sunshine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond O. King and her daughter, Brenda Kenney. Connie is survived by her children, Rhonda Firth, Mildred (Jim) Haboush, Laura (David) Coffman, Ray (Dawn) King II, and Gordon (Debbi) King; 18 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 20 great great grandchildren. Private family visitation and services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Interment Hillside Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will take place at a later time for everyone to attend. In lieu of flowers, he family suggests donations to the Akron Canton Foodbank. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. I love you and will miss you always.
Gennifer
Friend
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of knowing Connie for about 30 years, as long as Ray and Dawn have been together. Many great memories of the grandkids growing up together and trick or treating at her house. Lots of laughs the past few years when she lived with Ray and Dawn and spending time with her. She will be missed! Love and prayers to you all! ♥
Tammy Moore
Friend
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Aunt Connie was one of my favorite people....prayers and hugs to all of you
Janice Marchion-Calcei
Family
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
