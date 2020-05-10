TOGETHER AGAIN Constance "Connie" L. King, 87, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1932 in Cambridge, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hershel and Lois Burton. Connie retired from Rockynol. She will always be remembered as a strong willed and loving woman who was devoted to her family. She loved shopping and enjoying the sunshine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond O. King and her daughter, Brenda Kenney. Connie is survived by her children, Rhonda Firth, Mildred (Jim) Haboush, Laura (David) Coffman, Ray (Dawn) King II, and Gordon (Debbi) King; 18 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 20 great great grandchildren. Private family visitation and services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Interment Hillside Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will take place at a later time for everyone to attend. In lieu of flowers, he family suggests donations to the Akron Canton Foodbank. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







