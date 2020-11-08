1/2
Constance Patrick
1926 - 2020
) TOGETHER FOREVER Constance "Connie" (nee Wagner) Patrick, 94, met her Lord face-to-face on November 5, 2020 and was reunited with her "buddy" Bob. She was born September 23, 1926 in Akron to Oscar and DeLena Wagner. Connie accepted the Lord when she was 13 and was a member of Goss Memorial Church for over 60 years. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and Pioneer Girls. She and Bob lead the youth group for several years and enjoyed working at summer camp for Christian Service Brigade at Stony Glen. Connie worked in O'Neils Credit Union and also spent 16 years with the Akron Board of Education retiring as a secretary. She and Bob spent 16 winters in Florida where they met and made life-long friends. Connie and Bob loved to travel, camp and boat. They also enjoyed fun times and dinner dates with their best friends Nick and Meredith Tavernaris. The "love of her life" was her hubby, Bob. They were married 10 days after high school graduation and spent 62 1/2 years together. Other than Bob, her greatest treasure were her four daughters, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Robert "Bob" Patrick. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Jerold) Westfall, Jeanne Bolen, Kristie (Tracy) Patrick-Austin, and Kimberly (Bryan) Baer; brother, Ray (Virginia) Wagner; grandchildren, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Daniel, Jessica, Jacque, Rachel, Kimberly, Bryan, Erica; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Delaney, Rece, Reagan, Reid, Josie, Cameron, Benjamin, Kelsey, Selah, Callum, Clementine, Junia, Lydia, Winters; and great-great grandson, Samuel. The best gift her family could give her would be to accept the Lord as their own personal Savior and all be reunited one day in Heaven. The family would like to thank Connie's caregivers at Pleasant View Health Care Center, Absolute Hospice and GreenView Senior Assisted Living. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Manchester Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bob and Connie may be made to Christian Service Brigade at Stony Glen Camp at www.ohiobrigadecamp.org. In lieu of gathering with the family, you are invited to share photos, memories and other condolences in memory of Connie at the funeral home website or send cards and letters to her family by way of the funeral home. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
