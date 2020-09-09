1/
Constance Pisciotta
1927 - 2020
Constance (Connie) Jane Grafhorst Pisciotta was born in Akron, Ohio May 4, 1927. She passed away September 5, 2020 in Elkridge, MD after a five-month battle with cancer. Connie is survived by her daughter, Grace Ann Morris (John) and beloved granddaughter, Sara Grace Morris. She also leaves behind her dearest sister, Lois Silvanik. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, but most especially her nieces, Amy Jo Ruggles, Charlotte Knorr, and Debbie Amon. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom; her sisters, Hilda Hornbeck, Grace Moore and Jessie Ruggles; and brother, Jimmy; and her parents, Grace Ellen and Udo Jacob Grafhorst. Connie graduated from East High School in 1945. She worked at Goodyear Aerospace and then in the Akron Public School System for 20 years. Connie survived polio in her 20s. She loved sports and was an avid golfer and bowler. She was still bowling at the age of 92. Connie loved politics. She was very proud of having voted for Harry Truman in her first election. Connie also enjoyed reading, especially autobiographies. Connie was a fan of all Cleveland sports teams and she almost never missed a professional golf tournament at Firestone County Club. Getting to attend an Indians World Series game with her daughter was a thrill. She loved to travel, especially by train, taking several cross country trips. She loved going to the beach. She greatly enjoyed New Smyrna Beach, FL and North Myrtle Beach, SC. She was an active member of the Firestone Park Prime Timers and the Jednota Slovak Club. She volunteered for many years with the Akron Marathon. Special thanks to her wonderful neighbor Rose Filigno and the hospice care team at Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, MD and Hospice Care of North Myrtle Beach. Many thanks to her nurse Bonnie. There are no services planned at this time. Donations may be made in the memory of Connie Pisciotta to Gilchrist Hospice via their website at gilchristcares.org or by mail to 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
