Paul Cooper Paul cooper, age 78, of Tallmadge, Passed away on September 12, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born to the late Roscoe and Virginia Cooper of Sutton, West Virginia. Mr. Cooper is survived by his brothers; Earl Cooper, and William cooper and sisters: Emmaline Reed, Barbara McConnell, and Cora Graves. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dale Cooper. Paul was married for 56 years to his late wife, Margie Cooper, who passed away September 6, 2018. Paul will be forever remember by his three children: Carol Peacock (Raymond) of Randolph, Ohio, Annette Burke (Edmund) of Diamond, Ohio and Brian Cooper (Stephanie) of Tallmadge, Ohio. He will be missed by his grandchildren: Jonathon Conklin, Adam Peacock, Edmund Burke III (Brittany), Andrew Burke, Emily Burke, Melissa cooper, Travis Cooper and seven great-grandchildren. Paul was an Aluminum Siding Applicator and had his own business, Cooper Siding. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching NASCAR and old western movies. The cooper family would like to thank Sonja of Summa Hospice Care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019