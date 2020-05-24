Bless you, the Parmer Family.
The Livingston Family
Cora Lee Parmer passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH; Bishop Charles J. Parmer, Eulogist. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1005 Lane Street, Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.