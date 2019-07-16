Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Cordell McCann


1937 - 2019
Cordell McCann Obituary
Cordell McCann

Cordell McCann, 82, passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born February 27, 1937 in Akron to the late David and Margaret McCann.

After graduating from East High School in 1955, Cordell served in the U.S. Army in Germany and retired from Goodyear International after 34 years. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies, traveling, camping, boating, and spending time on his patio.

Cordell was preceded in death by his brother, David "Bud" McCann; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Nick Andreeff.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Darlene; daughters, Darlene (Tim) Syx, Sheila McCann, Christine (Mark) Burkhart; grandchildren, Tim (Mallory) Syx, Kristin (Chris) Hutchinson, Trevor, Dustin, and Cayla Burkhart; great-grandchildren, Cord, Kennedy, Logyn, Teagan; nieces, Meg (Jack) Matejkovic, Karen (John) Martin, Laura (Alan) Ephlin and families.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., James Baston, minister, will officiate. Interment at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harry Donovan Jr. Valor Home, 1121 Exeter Rd., Akron, OH 44306, or Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. Box 547, Akron, OH 44309, in memory of Cordell. Condolences and memories may be shared with Cordell's family at the funeral home website.

330-644-0024

Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019
