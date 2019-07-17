|
Cordell McCann
Cordell McCann, 82, passed away on July 13, 2019.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., James Baston, minister, will officiate. Interment at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harry Donovan Jr. Valor Home, 1121 Exeter Rd., Akron, OH 44306, or Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. Box 547, Akron, OH 44309, in memory of Cordell. Condolences and memories may be shared with Cordell's family at the funeral home website.
330-644-0024
Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019