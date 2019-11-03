|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Corinne A. Faith, 93, passed away October 27, 2019. She was born in Akron to the late Henry and Mildred (Zinninger) Treadaway and was a member of Firestone Park Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Mervin, she is survived by her children, Randy (Christine), Lee Anne, Connee and Susan (David); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves the loving arms and hand-holding walkers of her family at Gentlebrook. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019