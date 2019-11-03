Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for Corinne Faith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corinne A. Faith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corinne A. Faith Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Corinne A. Faith, 93, passed away October 27, 2019. She was born in Akron to the late Henry and Mildred (Zinninger) Treadaway and was a member of Firestone Park Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Mervin, she is survived by her children, Randy (Christine), Lee Anne, Connee and Susan (David); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves the loving arms and hand-holding walkers of her family at Gentlebrook. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corinne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -