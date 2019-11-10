|
Cornelius J. "CJ" Goga, 93, passed away November 7, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Anna (Gmuca) Goga, he retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company International with many years of service. In his capacity as Director of Engineering for Asia/Africa, he greatly enjoyed his successful career that included traveling, working with people all over the world, developing training programs and organizing and coaching sports teams in various countries. CJ was an Army Veteran, having served in European Theater during World War II. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jean, he will be sadly missed by his children, Alan (Libby), David (Karen), Susan (Randy Morris); grandchildren, Brian, Ava; sister, Carol (Don) Bailey. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Those who wish may make donations in CJ's name to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019