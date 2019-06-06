Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for Cosmo Zimbardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cosmo J. Zimbardi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cosmo J. Zimbardi Obituary
Cosmo J. Zimbardi

"Together Again"

WADSWORTH -- Cosmo J. Zimbardi, 94, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on May 26, 2019.

He was born and raised in Akron and one of 14 children. He served in the Army and then went to Akron U, graduated and taught 5th and 6th grade in the Akron Public Schools. He played handball and racquetball, enjoyed dancing, biking, hiking, and even wrote a book called "When I Was a Kid in the Good Old Days", which is shelved in the Akron and Wadsworth Libraries. He was a member of the Firestone Park Seniors and Prime Timers, and served as a lector at St. Paul's Catholic Church and Sacred Heart.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Adele, of 67 years. He is survived by his daughters, Joan (Bob) Weible, Anita (Kenny) Dean, and Renee (Dave) Roney; grandsons, Ryan Weible and Joseph Dean; granddaughters, Nicole (Kent) Benson and Jenna (Ryan) Farkas; great-grandchildren, Luke, Rowen and Miles Benson and Ellainey Farkas; sister, Carm Tarr and brother John Zimbardi.

His family has honored his life in a private service and would like to thank the staff at Liberty Residence and Wadsworth Hospice for their loving care.

Hilliard-Rospert

330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now