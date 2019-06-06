Cosmo J. Zimbardi



"Together Again"



WADSWORTH -- Cosmo J. Zimbardi, 94, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on May 26, 2019.



He was born and raised in Akron and one of 14 children. He served in the Army and then went to Akron U, graduated and taught 5th and 6th grade in the Akron Public Schools. He played handball and racquetball, enjoyed dancing, biking, hiking, and even wrote a book called "When I Was a Kid in the Good Old Days", which is shelved in the Akron and Wadsworth Libraries. He was a member of the Firestone Park Seniors and Prime Timers, and served as a lector at St. Paul's Catholic Church and Sacred Heart.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Adele, of 67 years. He is survived by his daughters, Joan (Bob) Weible, Anita (Kenny) Dean, and Renee (Dave) Roney; grandsons, Ryan Weible and Joseph Dean; granddaughters, Nicole (Kent) Benson and Jenna (Ryan) Farkas; great-grandchildren, Luke, Rowen and Miles Benson and Ellainey Farkas; sister, Carm Tarr and brother John Zimbardi.



His family has honored his life in a private service and would like to thank the staff at Liberty Residence and Wadsworth Hospice for their loving care.



Hilliard-Rospert



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019