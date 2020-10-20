Courtney Woods-Hastings, 37, passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020 in Greenville, South Carolina. A native of Akron, Ohio, she has resided in Greenville since 2010 with her loving husband, Philip Hastings and their dogs, Biggums and Lou. Courtney was a well-known bartender at DT's Tavern in Downtown Greenville, a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and donated her time and efforts to United Way of Greenville. In addition to her husband, Courtney is survived by her mother, Lisa Rufo of Atlanta, GA; her father, Dwight Woods of Rittman, Ohio; her siblings, Daniel Woods of Atlanta, GA, Katherine Cole of Akron, OH, Nicholas Woods of Parker, CO, Megan Woods of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; her brother-in-law, Matthew Hastings and his wife Jessica Hastings; two nieces, Arabella Woods, Anna Cole; and two nephews, Oliver Cole, and Tobias Hastings. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The United Way of Greenville or the American Cancer Society
