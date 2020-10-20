1/1
Courtney Woods-Hastings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Courtney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Courtney Woods-Hastings, 37, passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020 in Greenville, South Carolina. A native of Akron, Ohio, she has resided in Greenville since 2010 with her loving husband, Philip Hastings and their dogs, Biggums and Lou. Courtney was a well-known bartender at DT's Tavern in Downtown Greenville, a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and donated her time and efforts to United Way of Greenville. In addition to her husband, Courtney is survived by her mother, Lisa Rufo of Atlanta, GA; her father, Dwight Woods of Rittman, Ohio; her siblings, Daniel Woods of Atlanta, GA, Katherine Cole of Akron, OH, Nicholas Woods of Parker, CO, Megan Woods of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; her brother-in-law, Matthew Hastings and his wife Jessica Hastings; two nieces, Arabella Woods, Anna Cole; and two nephews, Oliver Cole, and Tobias Hastings. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The United Way of Greenville or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Viewing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved