Craig A. Dulworth

Craig A. Dulworth Obituary
Craig A. Dulworth, 54, passed away peacefully at Akron Summa (City) Hospital surrounded by his parents on November 10, 2019. He was a talented artist and an avid Cleveland sports fan. Craig was a dedicated employee at Fin Tube Products Inc. for several years. He attended Copley High School. Craig was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Alan and Laura Dulworth; and sister, Julie (Troy) Klaber of Kentucky. A private service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth, where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Craig's honor to the American Liver Foundation, 6133 Rockside Rd., Independence, OH 44131. To share a memory or a message with the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
