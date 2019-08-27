|
Craig Alan Carney Craig A Carney, 73, passed away August 23, 2019 at Pebble Creek Nursing Home. He was born in Waterbury, Connecticut to Harry A and Dorothy R (nee Furman) Carney. He retired from the Manchester School District with thirty five years of dedicated service. He graduated from Conneaut High School and attended Mt. Union and the University of Akron and held a Masters in Earth Science. While at Manchester he taught "Power of the Pen", "Odyssey of the Mind", physics, math and computer science. Mr. Carney was preceded in death by his father, Harry. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; son, Alan (Twanette Pinkerton) Carney; mother, Dorothy; brothers, Mark (Sherri) Carney, Donald (Janet) Carney and David Carney; sister, Jill (Richard) Thewlis, and grandson, Wyatt Williams. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Pebble Creek nursing home for the years of compassionate care provided to Craig. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29 at 11 a.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Rev. Richard K. Thewlis, officiating. Interment to follow at Center Baptist Cemetery in Cambridge, Ohio. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019