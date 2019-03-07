Craig Alan Thompson



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Craig A. Thompson, 45, transitioned from his earthly life to his eternal home with God on March 4, 2019. Born in Manassas, VA, he was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls and was the owner of Craig Thompson Architecture. Craig developed a high degree of excellence playing the trumpet while in high school. He also acted in different plays and community theatres, and had a love for the fine arts. A 1991 graduate of Stow High School, he earned his undergraduate degree in architecture from Kent State University. Craig had a strong work ethic and was a brilliant designer. He studied and became a registered architect. Craig took great pride in establishing his own firm in order to bring modern architecture to northeast Ohio. His experience included Jamaica, Miami (FL), Ft. Lauderdale and San Francisco. He is survived by his children, Dexter (5) and Hazel (2); his partner, Janice Kreitz; parents, Wes and Darlene Thompson; sisters, Stephanie (Jeff) Sondej and Melanie (Kevin) Chrencik; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He found the love of his life, Janice, and together had Dexter and Hazel. They were the loves of his life and his greatest joy was to be with them. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Pastor Roland Coffey will conduct service Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson 44236. Burial, Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the family for Dexter and Hazel. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019