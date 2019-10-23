|
Craig "Big Al" Cope, age 48, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 after a courageous battle. A life resident of Akron, Craig loved fishing, animals and children. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his father, Alan Bushner, Craig is survived by his mother, Donna Lee Cope; brother, Alan (Amy) Cope; nieces and nephews, Alecia, Camden, Kaitlin, Kennedy and Josie; great-nieces and nephews, Zyaire, Sauce, Aniyah and Nate III; his "Best Girl", Desiree Stammitti; and his special pet, Riley the cat. He will also be greatly missed by many other relatives and friends. Friends and family will be received Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where a Memorial service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday with Rev. Richard Ferris officiating. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019