Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Craig "Big Al" Cope

Craig "Big Al" Cope Obituary
Craig "Big Al" Cope, age 48, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 after a courageous battle. A life resident of Akron, Craig loved fishing, animals and children. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his father, Alan Bushner, Craig is survived by his mother, Donna Lee Cope; brother, Alan (Amy) Cope; nieces and nephews, Alecia, Camden, Kaitlin, Kennedy and Josie; great-nieces and nephews, Zyaire, Sauce, Aniyah and Nate III; his "Best Girl", Desiree Stammitti; and his special pet, Riley the cat. He will also be greatly missed by many other relatives and friends. Friends and family will be received Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where a Memorial service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday with Rev. Richard Ferris officiating. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
