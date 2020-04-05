|
Craig Douglas Wiggins "Wiggs" of Akron, OH passed away on March 31, 2020 at the age of 63. Craig's life may have been cut short, but he left a mark on those he left behind. He will be remembered for his quick wit (some of his hallmark sayings include "running a 100-yard dash in a 90-yard gym" and "Did you pay for that with a check?"), frequent dad jokes, and penny loafers. Craig will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 17 years, Barbara; his children, Kelly (Mike), Adam, Olivia, and Jack; and Barbara's children, Ashley (Jon) and Andrew (Elissa). He will also be fondly remembered by his mother, Joan; brother, Tim (Nancy); two grandchildren, Marty (age 5) and Mallory (age 3). Thanks to Grandpa Craig, Marty has his very first set of golf clubs. He was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Wiggins, and father, Tom Wiggins. Craig was born on July 22, 1956 in Michigan to Tom and Joan Wiggins. Siblings include older brother, Tim and younger brother, Curtis, known as "Curtie". While at Revere High School, Craig ran track and played the saxophone in jazz band (a fact his golf buddies never let him live down). He was also named "Best Dressed." Craig graduated from Miami University in Oxford in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Finance and Economics. He spent his junior year at the Miami University European Center in Luxembourg where he studied International Business and French. After college, he began his career managing investment portfolios for his clients in Akron and beyond. His humble beginnings began by knocking on doors to build his business and ended up with a 40-year career that led him to Merrill Lynch, PaineWebber, and eventually CenTrust Wealth Management that he founded in 2003. While at CenTrust, Craig had the privilege and pleasure of assisting his clients as they transitioned through all stages of life. He was passionate about his work and was privileged to have his partner, Victoria by his side for so long. He was a big car guy and members of the Akron community may recall seeing him cruise around town with his "BUY LOW, SELL HIGH" license plate. That was Craig. In addition to his love for playing the market, golf was Craig's true passion. At age 25, he became a member of Fairlawn Country Club and went on to enjoy nearly four decades of time on and off the green (particularly the 19th hole) and frequently teamed up with numerous golf friends who meant the world to him. During his time, he served on the Executive Board at FCC, Craig established the FCC Employee Scholarship Fund that provides college scholarships to the children of club employees. A favorite pastime of his was to take frequent trips to his condo in Naples with his lovely wife, Barbara, and golf in the beautiful Florida sun. A lifelong Akronite, Craig was on a first name basis with the staff at many local restaurants he frequented often (though he often cited The Palm in New York City as where he had the best meal of his life). He enjoyed playing piano, racquetball, and reading as many newspapers as he could get his hands on. To say that he will be deeply missed is an understatement. Services will be scheduled for Summer 2020. Memorial donations in Craig's name may be made to Fairlawn Country Club, ATTN: Employee Scholarship Fund, 200 N. Wheaton Road, Akron, Ohio 44313. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020