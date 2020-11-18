1/1
Craig Robert Singer
1952 - 2020
Craig Robert Singer passed away unexpectedly November 16, 2020. Craig was born on February 16, 1952 in Akron, Ohio. Craig was a loving husband, father, a friend to many, and one of the easiest people to talk to in any room. He loved Rock and Roll, The Beatles, The Who and playing the drums. From a young age, music was his passion and he became an accomplished drummer and proficient guitar player. Drumming for over 50 years brought him joy and many friendships including Jeff Reid, John Slinger, Denny Coyle, Gene "Chico" Elias and too many others to mention. He loved you all. His career included Manpower and Goodyear from where he retired. Craig is survived by wife of 32 years, Kristine Singer; daughter, Calle Singer; son, Travis (Heather) Singer; grandchildren, Regan and Logan Singer; other close family members including special friends Pat and Tina Gobcio. He was preceded in death by mother, Ethel Singer; and father William Singer. Contributions in Craig's memory can be made to Little Kids Rock, 271 Grove Ave., Bldg E2, Verona, NJ 07044, https://www.littlekidsrock.org/ For health and safety reasons, there will be no calling hours at this time. The family will reach out to loved ones at a later date when a larger celebration of life can be arranged. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
