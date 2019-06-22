Home

Craig Romans, 67, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Friends may call at Parkside Church, Green, 4520 S. Arlington Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m., where a service will be held at 5 p.m., Pastors Adam Romans, Jeff Romans and Jonathan Holmes officiating. Private interment will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Church map, directions, and the Romans Family Condolence Book are available at BacherFuneralHome.com

Bacher-Portage Lakes

(330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 22, 2019
