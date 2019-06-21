Craig Romans



Craig Romans, 67, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born January 21, 1952 in Wichita Falls, TX to the late Donald Earl and Dolores Romans. He retired from Bridgestone/ Firestone after 39 years of service and was a faithful member and Sunday School teacher at Parkside Church, Green. Craig enjoyed the outdoors including traditional archery, hunting and fishing. He had a great love and talent for woodworking. Craig loved spending time with his family and was a wonderful grandfather to his 14 grandchildren.



Craig will be deeply missed by his family: his loving wife of 46 years, Joyce; his children, Jennifer (Jonathan) Holmes, Jeff (Christine) Romans, Andrew (Lindsey) Romans and Adam (Christina) Romans; 14 grandchildren; brother, Mike (Cindi) Romans; and sister, Brenda (Brian) Richardson.



Friends may call at Parkside Church, Green, 4520 S. Arlington Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m., where a service will be held at 5 p.m., Pastors Adam Romans, Jeff Romans and Jonathan Holmes officiating. Private interment will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.



Church map, directions, and the Romans Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Portage Lakes



(330) 644-0024 Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019