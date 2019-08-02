Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Christian Church of Stow
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
First Christian Church of Stow
Craig Sarich


1946 - 2019
Craig Sarich Obituary
Craig Sarich

Craig Sarich passed on to a greater life on July 14, 2019 at the age of 73 after a short illness.

He was born in 1946 to Jim and Brenda Sarich of Akron. He leaves his beloved wife, Sue, four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 3 at First Christian Church of Stow from 3 to 8 p.m. Service at 5 p.m., followed by a reception. Donations to Stark County Canton Animal Shelter. Please join our family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
