Crystal Kelley Crystal Kelley, 31, passed away suddenly on April 15, 2020. She was so greatly loved and will be sadly missed by so many. Crystal was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Kelley. She is survived by her devoted and loving brother, Ryan Kelley, brother Sean Ahern, Jr.; daughter, Destiny; sons, Jacob and Caleb; grandmother, Jerry Shaffer, four aunts, one uncle and many extended family members and close friends. A small family gathering was held on April 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Adams Mason Memorial Chapel, 791 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020