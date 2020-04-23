Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal Kelley Obituary
Crystal Kelley Crystal Kelley, 31, passed away suddenly on April 15, 2020. She was so greatly loved and will be sadly missed by so many. Crystal was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Kelley. She is survived by her devoted and loving brother, Ryan Kelley, brother Sean Ahern, Jr.; daughter, Destiny; sons, Jacob and Caleb; grandmother, Jerry Shaffer, four aunts, one uncle and many extended family members and close friends. A small family gathering was held on April 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Adams Mason Memorial Chapel, 791 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -