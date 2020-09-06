Crystal L. Rossiter of Green, born on February 8, 1971 left this world so unexpectedly on August 25, 2020. Leaving behind her daughter, Jessica; brother, Richie; sister, Joyce (Mike Fetrow, niece and nephew, Willow and Wyatt); long time boyfriend, Michael Dugan (his children, Sean and Casey); many cousins, aunts, uncles and a countless number of friends. She touched the hearts of everyone she met. Crystal is now reunited with her mother, Pamela and father, Richard. Crystal will truly be missed by all that knew her. A celebration of Life will be held at Springfield Lake Pavilion on Saturday the 12th of September from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her daughter, Jessica Rossiter.







