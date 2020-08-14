1/1
Crystal M. Starks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crystal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crystal M. Starks, 58, gained her heavenly wings on August 6, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of the Akron community. Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin John Wesley Starks and Dorretha Starks, she leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Darnell and Derek Starks; siblings, Wendy (Greg) Hullum, Monica and Trejon (Troy) Starks; uncle, Michael (Jackie) Lawson and special memory, Pop-Poo (Edward Lawson). A Memorial Celebration is open to family and friends on Sunday, April 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home. Per State Regulations, Masks are required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 13, 2020
Crystal was always warm hearted an gave me so much warm advice in life. I'm going to miss your loving warm concern RIP ole Friend.
Saundra Vinson & Family
Friend
August 13, 2020
My prayers go up and condolences go out to the sons, grandchildren, siblings, family & friends of the much beloved, Crystal. Her soul is at peace now. And may she forever rest in peace.

Love,

Phillip
Phillip Tate
Friend
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved