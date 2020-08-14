Crystal M. Starks, 58, gained her heavenly wings on August 6, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of the Akron community. Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin John Wesley Starks and Dorretha Starks, she leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Darnell and Derek Starks; siblings, Wendy (Greg) Hullum, Monica and Trejon (Troy) Starks; uncle, Michael (Jackie) Lawson and special memory, Pop-Poo (Edward Lawson). A Memorial Celebration is open to family and friends on Sunday, April 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home. Per State Regulations, Masks are required.