Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lakewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Sharier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Sharier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal Sharier Obituary
Crystal Sharier, 42, went home to God early October 13, 2019. She was born in Barberton, Ohio. She was a beautiful woman, always smiling. Crystal touched every life she came into contact with. Although gone, she'll never be forgotten. She is survived by her father, Joseph and her mother, Christena; brother, Joseph; her daughters, Abygale (Steven), Cassidy (Kara), Taylor (Tommy, Willow); her niece, Nadia; her nephews, Tyler and Brentt; and her boyfriend Mike. Crystal's Memorial Service will be on Saturday, October 19th at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Her calling hour will be from 1 to 2 p.m., service from 2 to 3 p.m. and the burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery following services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now