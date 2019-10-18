|
Crystal Sharier, 42, went home to God early October 13, 2019. She was born in Barberton, Ohio. She was a beautiful woman, always smiling. Crystal touched every life she came into contact with. Although gone, she'll never be forgotten. She is survived by her father, Joseph and her mother, Christena; brother, Joseph; her daughters, Abygale (Steven), Cassidy (Kara), Taylor (Tommy, Willow); her niece, Nadia; her nephews, Tyler and Brentt; and her boyfriend Mike. Crystal's Memorial Service will be on Saturday, October 19th at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Her calling hour will be from 1 to 2 p.m., service from 2 to 3 p.m. and the burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery following services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019