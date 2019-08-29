|
Curry PAUL Burnside Curry "PAUL" Burnside, 83, of Canal Fulton passed away surrounded by his family and buddy Doug on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1936, the son of Millard and Rushie Tanner Burnside. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (who he's hooking up with right now); his parents; grandson, Jason; brothers, James and Eldon; and sister, Ruth. Curry will be missed by his large family, who aren't allowed to cry because he said so (but they can have a picnic!). It includes his children, Tambria (Tom) Mazur, Paul "Scotty" (Lisa) Burnside, Cheryl (Adam) Workman, and Jeff(y) Burnside; seven grandkids, and three that have fur; 10 great-grand children; brother, Millard "Junior" Burnside; special friend, Darlene; crazy sidekicks, Gary, Carol, Doug and Rowd (he's a little fishy). He was co-president of the neighborhood Social Committee along with his faithful pal, Gary. Curry was accurately proud of his military service in the U.S. Army. He was known as the "Cookout King," and was a master bonfire crasher- just ask Doug! Curry was a family man, and especially loved his grandkids. He could be known as a lady killer from time to time, and a lemonade connoisseur. Though his last few years were in Canal Fulton, Marietta had his heart (and his favorite tomatoes). He never knew a stranger, and had a string of friends across the country, including the High Street Gang. If you think you can drive a riding mower, think again, because he was the expert. Most importantly, he was Born Again, which means that we get to see him again! Visitation will be Saturday, August 31, from 12 to 2 p.m., with service immediately following at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. As was Curry's sense of style, please dress casually, "nothin' too fancy." Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019