Curtis Allen
Waters
Curtis Allen Waters, 54, of Simpsonville, Ky., formerly of Tallmadge, Ohio died Monday, March 4, 2019.
He is survived by wife, Rebecca Waters; children, Samantha Waters, Jessica Patton (David), Christopher Waters and Phillip Waters; two grandchildren of Kentucky; parents, Harold and Ruth Waters; brother, Craig Waters; sister, Cathy Mullett (Ron), all of Tallmadge, Ohio; sisters, Kari Frazier, Norton, Ohio, and Cindy Novelli (Phil), Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, Ky. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8th at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019