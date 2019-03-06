Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Allen Waters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Curtis Allen Waters Obituary
Curtis Allen

Waters

Curtis Allen Waters, 54, of Simpsonville, Ky., formerly of Tallmadge, Ohio died Monday, March 4, 2019.

He is survived by wife, Rebecca Waters; children, Samantha Waters, Jessica Patton (David), Christopher Waters and Phillip Waters; two grandchildren of Kentucky; parents, Harold and Ruth Waters; brother, Craig Waters; sister, Cathy Mullett (Ron), all of Tallmadge, Ohio; sisters, Kari Frazier, Norton, Ohio, and Cindy Novelli (Phil), Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, Ky. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8th at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now