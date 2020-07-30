1/1
Curtis L. Dalton
1961 - 2020
Curtis Dalton, passed away unexpectedly from a heart condition on Monday July 27, 2020. Curt was born on July 5, 1961 in Louisa, Kentucky. He was a longtime resident of New Franklin, Ohio. Curt was a stranger to no one, always ready to tell his favorite new joke that often left him belly-laughing. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time with friends and family while camping. He was a devoted husband, father and loved being "pawpaw" to his grandchildren. He developed a love for cars at a very young age and enjoyed being in the garage. Most nights you would find him out in his garage working on cars for anyone who was in need. This love of cars led him to his 29 years at Summit Racing. Curt was proceeded in death by his father, Denver Dalton; and sister, Denise (Dalton) Miller. He leaves behind his loving wife of 22 years, Janet Dalton; children, Jennifer Aldrich (Allan), Christopher Dalton (Megan), Luke Martin (Jordan) and Alexis Martin; mother Carol Sue White (Bud); and his grandchildren; Jackson, Hadley, Gannon, Blake, Lexi, & Brianna. Public calling hours will be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. For the safety of the family and other guest, masks are required and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience is appreciated. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM at Clinton Cemetery on S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. For those who desire to participate, a procession will begin forming at 9:00 AM at the funeral home and will depart shortly thereafter for the service. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The American Kidney Fund. You are invited to share photos, condolences and memories with Curt's family on his tribute page at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Clinton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
