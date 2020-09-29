1/2
Curtis W. Stern
1964 - 2020
Curtis W. Stern of Akron, OH, a loving husband and father of three children, suddenly passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 56. Curtis was born on January 7, 1964 in Nuremberg, Germany on a U.S military base. He grew up in Akron, OH where he graduated from North High School and later attended the University of Akron. In 1994, Curtis married the love of his life, Denise. Curtis, a loving, adventurous, and Godly man, had a passion for life. He loved his role as a devoted husband, father, and friend who lived to spend time with his family. He dedicated his professional life to helping non-profit organizations with their marketing strategies. In his free time, Curtis enjoyed coaching and watching his children's sports, travelling, and spending time at the beach. His legacy will be left with his wife, Denise; his children, Allan, Alexandria (Allie), and Erik; his brother, Craig and his sister, Carissa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert I. Stern and Susan M. Fox. Calling hours will be held on FRIDAY, October 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Church Bath Campus, 754 Ghent Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333 and a service to celebrate his life will be held on SATURDAY, October 3rd at 10 a.m., also at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Curtis may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace Church Bath Campus
OCT
3
Service
10:00 AM
Grace Church Bath Campus
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
