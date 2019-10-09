Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Cyndie Bromer-Wyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyndie Erica Bromer-Wyman


1973 - 2019
Cyndie Erica Bromer-Wyman Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Cyndie Erica Bromer-Wyman, 46, passed away October 6, 2019. Cyndie was born on August 13, 1973. Cyndie was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School going on to work for Midas Muffler and Bromer's Auctions for the past 15 years. She loved spending time with her family, her nephew/son, Greyson and many other friend's children. Cyndie is once again together with her parents, Lewis and Joann Bromer; and Cracker. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of eight years, Dean Wyman; brothers, Curtis (Shannon) and Philip (Brandy) Bromer; son, Christopher Wyman; daughter, Abbi Dobson and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held in the near future. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
