Cynthia A. Morse (Vargo), 69, of Shalersville, passed away at UH Portage Hospital in Ravenna on Sunday, March 15, 2020, with husband Allan holding her hand as he had throughout her lengthy illness. Cynde was the most gifted artist, especially of dogs, painting almost photo-like renditions. Cynde was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen (Kirby) Morse; her brother, John "Bud" Morse III; and sister, Connie (Ed) McDonald. In addition to her loving husband, Allan, Cynde is survived by sisters, Gail (Dennis) Doty, Barbara (Bill) Mansfield, Janet (Bill) Grimsley; brother-in-law, Gary (Pam) Vargo; sister-in-law, Janet (Dwight) Hook; nieces and nephews, and a host of good friends. Allan thanks the staff at UH Portage and faithful caregiver Tammy Hollbrook for all the TLC given to Cynde throughout her illness. During this unknown time with the Covid 19 pandemic, the family understands that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Comments can be left on our website listed below. Should you be able to attend, arrangements are by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 19 East Main Street (On The Square) in Hudson where visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m.Friday, March 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21st at Markillie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. A celebration of Cynde's life will be held at Western Reserve Christian Church in Hudson in the near future. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020