Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
9451 Brandywine Road
Northfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Coyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ann Coyne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Ann Coyne Obituary
Cynthia Ann Coyne (nee Domanski) Cynthia Coyne was a giving, compassionate, and loving mother, wife, and friend. She was a preschool special needs teacher for the Nordonia Hills City School District for 20 years, retired in 2009. Previous to that, she was a teacher and administrator at Lollipop Preschool in Twinsburg. Cindy grew up in Dunkirk, New York, and received her bachelor's degree in education from State University of New York at Fredonia. After teaching for two years in Forestville, N.Y., she moved to Cleveland and taught in the Shaker Heights school district. She inspired hundreds of students, many of whom have reached out to tell her about the influence she has had on their lives. Cindy and her husband, John, a former Plain Dealer reporter and editor, have four children: John (Elina), Eric, James and Erin (Jordan) Makarius, and eight grandchildren: Alex, Ethan, Aidan, Neala, Janna, Vivian, Evangeline and Maeve. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland and Italy as well as cruising on the Danube, Rhine and Moselle rivers. They also enjoyed spending time in Florida to escape the Ohio winters. Cindy passed away on August 3rd. Visiting hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD (OH RTE 82) SAGAMORE HILLS. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 9451 Brandywine Road, Northfield Center, Ohio. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the (http://act.alz.org/goto/CindyCoyne ) or to St. Barnabas Church (http://stbarnabasfamily.org/donate/).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now