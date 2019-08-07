|
|
Cynthia Ann Coyne (nee Domanski) Cynthia Coyne was a giving, compassionate, and loving mother, wife, and friend. She was a preschool special needs teacher for the Nordonia Hills City School District for 20 years, retired in 2009. Previous to that, she was a teacher and administrator at Lollipop Preschool in Twinsburg. Cindy grew up in Dunkirk, New York, and received her bachelor's degree in education from State University of New York at Fredonia. After teaching for two years in Forestville, N.Y., she moved to Cleveland and taught in the Shaker Heights school district. She inspired hundreds of students, many of whom have reached out to tell her about the influence she has had on their lives. Cindy and her husband, John, a former Plain Dealer reporter and editor, have four children: John (Elina), Eric, James and Erin (Jordan) Makarius, and eight grandchildren: Alex, Ethan, Aidan, Neala, Janna, Vivian, Evangeline and Maeve. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland and Italy as well as cruising on the Danube, Rhine and Moselle rivers. They also enjoyed spending time in Florida to escape the Ohio winters. Cindy passed away on August 3rd. Visiting hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD (OH RTE 82) SAGAMORE HILLS. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 9451 Brandywine Road, Northfield Center, Ohio. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the (http://act.alz.org/goto/CindyCoyne ) or to St. Barnabas Church (http://stbarnabasfamily.org/donate/).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019