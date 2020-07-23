) Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Miller (nee McClarnon) 72, passed away on July 19th. Cindy was born on June 20, 1948 in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna McClarnon; and sister-in-law, Reggie DiFiore. She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, Ron Miller, children Christa (Gary) Galehouse and Michael Miller, grandchildren Audrey, Riley, Colin, Annie, and Macy, siblings Patricia (Bill) Laughlin, James (Betty) McClarnon, Pauline (Robert) Howard, Mary Ann (Brad) Downing, and Teresa (Wayne) Graves, brothers-in-law Rick (Paula) Miller and Randy Miller and many loved nieces and nephews. Cindy graduated from St. Vincent High school in 1966 and met her husband, Ron, in 1967 while they were both working at BF Goodrich. Cindy was a devoted mother and homemaker and her large close-knit family was always the most important thing in her life. With them she enjoyed going to movies and her favorite restaurants, playing cards and going on many vacations. Cindy, throughout her life was a talented and creative decorator and never turned down the countless requests for her skills and designer's eye. She was quick to offer her help with her family's numerous weddings, parties, and holiday gatherings. Cindy had five grandchildren, whom she adored, and she doted on them with homemade cookies, sleepovers, coin grabs, kiddie park trips, and dinners out. She was also a lifelong tennis fan, a passion she shared with her cherished best friend, Marlene, and she never missed watching a Grand Slam. She was loving, dependable, generous, strong and resilient and she will be dearly missed. The family will be holding a private memorial.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store