|
|
Cindy passed away on January 4, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Cindy was born in Cleveland and graduated from Shaker Heights High School. She worked as a social worker got her degree as an elementary school teacher. She enjoyed helping people. She was a grateful member of Alanon Family Groups, Akron Woman's City Club, Fairlawn City Woman's Club and Akron General Wellness Center. Cindy will be remembered for her kindness and joy to others and being the most Jewish Catholic you have ever met. For being a free sprint. Preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Betty Moss, and husband, Robert Titus of Yankton, SD, she is survived by her daughter, Nikki Titus Merrit; grandson, Morgan; brother, Robert Moss (Dede) of Key Biscayne, FL; nephews, Steve Moss (Laura) of Beachwood, OH, Jimmy Moss (Peter) of Los Angeles, CA, David Moss of Miami, FL and her extended Alanon Family and friends. Special thank you to Deb Schaffer and the staff at Akron City Hospital Palative Care. Condolences, Sunday January 12th at 10:00 a.m. for one hour prior to service at 11:00 a.m. at the Akron Woman's City Club. Luncheon following service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020