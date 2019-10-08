Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia L. Rogers


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia L. Rogers Obituary
Cynthia L. Rogers Cynthia L. Rogers, 59, of Wadsworth, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Cindy was born April 16, 1960 to the late Carl F. and Wilma Jean (Kirkendall) Kollert and was a 1977 graduate of Revere High School. She was an engineer and had worked at Ben Venue Laboratories in Bedford and Steelastic Co. in Cuyahoga Falls. Surviving are her husband, David Rogers who she married Sept. 17, 1999; her four children, Donald (Tara) Schalbach, Heather M. Rogers, Ashley L. Rogers and Rebecca O. Rogers; her grandsons, Liam Schalbach and a brother, Curtis (Barb) Kollert. Friends may call Saturday, Oct. 12th from 12 noon until time of services at 3 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston. Rev. Anthony Burwell will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now