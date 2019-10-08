|
Cynthia L. Rogers Cynthia L. Rogers, 59, of Wadsworth, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Cindy was born April 16, 1960 to the late Carl F. and Wilma Jean (Kirkendall) Kollert and was a 1977 graduate of Revere High School. She was an engineer and had worked at Ben Venue Laboratories in Bedford and Steelastic Co. in Cuyahoga Falls. Surviving are her husband, David Rogers who she married Sept. 17, 1999; her four children, Donald (Tara) Schalbach, Heather M. Rogers, Ashley L. Rogers and Rebecca O. Rogers; her grandsons, Liam Schalbach and a brother, Curtis (Barb) Kollert. Friends may call Saturday, Oct. 12th from 12 noon until time of services at 3 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston. Rev. Anthony Burwell will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2019