Cynthia Lou (Marchion) Schaffer

Cynthia Lou (Marchion) Schaffer Obituary
Cynthia Lou Schaffer (nee Marchion) Cynthia Lou Schaffer (nee Marchion), 62, of Akron, passed away on October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Shirley Marchion; husband, James Schaffer; and brother, Joseph Anddretti. Cindy will be dearly missed by her son, Eric (Linda) Marchion; granddaughter, Rebecca (Christopher) Rocco; sisters, Shirlene (Phil) Thorne, Carol (Greg) Paradis, and Candy Jones; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Per Cindy's wishes, no services will be held at this time. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
