) Cynthia Louise Harget, "Cindy", age 72, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio died on March 30, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1947 in Akron, the daughter of the late Marvin and Virginia (nee Miller) Drew. Cindy was a graduate of Manchester High School. She was a accounts receivable clerk for APEX Electric and Thompson Electric. She enjoyed vacationing to Las Vegas and Canada, playing bingo, reading, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her granddaughters. Other than her parents; Cindy was preceded in death by her siblings, Donna O'Dell and Roberta "Bobbie" Lent; and her former husband, Leslie Harget. Survivors include her two sons, Scott (Connie) Harget and Michael (Cathy) Harget; her grandchildren, Rachel and Gabrielle Harget. Her brothers also survive, Glenn Drew and Keith (Debbie) Drew. All services are private and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2020