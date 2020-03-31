Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Harget
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Louise Harget

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Louise Harget Obituary
) Cynthia Louise Harget, "Cindy", age 72, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio died on March 30, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1947 in Akron, the daughter of the late Marvin and Virginia (nee Miller) Drew. Cindy was a graduate of Manchester High School. She was a accounts receivable clerk for APEX Electric and Thompson Electric. She enjoyed vacationing to Las Vegas and Canada, playing bingo, reading, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her granddaughters. Other than her parents; Cindy was preceded in death by her siblings, Donna O'Dell and Roberta "Bobbie" Lent; and her former husband, Leslie Harget. Survivors include her two sons, Scott (Connie) Harget and Michael (Cathy) Harget; her grandchildren, Rachel and Gabrielle Harget. Her brothers also survive, Glenn Drew and Keith (Debbie) Drew. All services are private and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now