Cynthia M Hargrove, known as "Cinlou" gained her angel wings on May 4th, 2020. Cynthia was born on October 12, 1957 in Akron, Ohio and remained a lifelong resident. Cynthia's life may have seemed short to many, but those who were touched by her loving and optimistic personality understood that the quality of her existence exceeded the quantity of time she lived. Her vibrant and welcoming personality brought much joy to her loved ones. Cynthia was preceded in death by mother, Cora Hargrove; father, Aster Hargrove; brother, Quentin Hargrove; brothers, Jimmy Hargrove, Gregory Hargrove, Eric Hargrove, and Oscar Grice. Cynthia's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her loving lifelong partner, Dennis Cloyd; daughter, Ohsha Cloyd; grandson, Taeler Hunt; sister, Joyce Hargrove and brother, Aster Hargrove. Memorial Donations in memory of Cynthia can be sent to 72 Middlebury Ave., Akron, OH 44305.