Cynthia M. Hargrove
1957 - 2020
Cynthia M Hargrove, known as "Cinlou" gained her angel wings on May 4th, 2020. Cynthia was born on October 12, 1957 in Akron, Ohio and remained a lifelong resident. Cynthia's life may have seemed short to many, but those who were touched by her loving and optimistic personality understood that the quality of her existence exceeded the quantity of time she lived. Her vibrant and welcoming personality brought much joy to her loved ones. Cynthia was preceded in death by mother, Cora Hargrove; father, Aster Hargrove; brother, Quentin Hargrove; brothers, Jimmy Hargrove, Gregory Hargrove, Eric Hargrove, and Oscar Grice. Cynthia's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her loving lifelong partner, Dennis Cloyd; daughter, Ohsha Cloyd; grandson, Taeler Hunt; sister, Joyce Hargrove and brother, Aster Hargrove. Memorial Donations in memory of Cynthia can be sent to 72 Middlebury Ave., Akron, OH 44305.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Cinlou had a very sweet spirit rest peacefully my friend.
Vanona
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
