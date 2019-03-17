Cynthia Patton Jahn



Cynthia Patton Jahn, 66, of Parkman, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.



She was the daughter of the late John Richard and Betty (Rauch) Patton. Cindy was raised in Chagrin Falls and graduated from Chagrin Falls High School, class of 1970, after which she attended Adrian College in Michigan and received her bachelor's degree in Education. She married Douglas Jahn August 10, 1974 and eventually settled in Parkman 22 years ago.



After teaching for 25 years Cynthia retired from Stow Monroe Falls High School in 2009, while there she directed the musicals and taught English and Drama. She loved traveling, walking beaches, spending time with her grandchildren, and she was passionate about the theater. She was active in community theater, both acting and directing, and loved performing at Stow Players and Weathervane Playhouse where she was awarded the Chanticleer Award twice for best actress in a musical. She was also very involved with her church, First United Methodist Church in Middlefield, and loved volunteering at their Food Pantry.



Cynthia was a great loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Cynthia showed kindness and generosity to everyone she met, and those that knew her loved her. She was always there to help and faced the world with laughter and a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but the positive impact she left on this world will be felt for generations.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Douglas Jahn of 44 years; two sons, Scott (AnnaLe) Jahn of Bainbridge and Ben (Jess) Jahn of Bozeman, Montana; five grandchildren, Norah, Connor, Margot, Elouise, and Bennett; her brother, John (Pattie) Patton of Parkman; sister-in-law, Shelley Jahn of Columbus; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., Visiting Hours beginning at 1:30, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St., Middlefield, OH 44062.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church Middlefield Food Pantry. P.O. Box 207, Middlefield, OH 44062



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church Middlefield Food Pantry. P.O. Box 207, Middlefield, OH 44062