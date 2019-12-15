|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Cynthia "Cindy" Renea Penrod, 63, passed into eternity December 11, 2019 after a long battle with several illnesses. She was born in Ravenna and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for nearly 20 years. Cindy was a hard worker, enjoyed photography, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Gordon and Phyllis Penrod and brother, Stephen Penrod; she is survived by her mother, Gatha Chambers; son, Michael (Emilee) Baldwin; grandchildren, Elijah, Caleb, Makaylee and Noah; siblings, Timothy Penrod and Melinda Prenger; many nieces and nephews; and best friends, Betty, Terry, Amy and Joe. "Your children are your rainbow and your grandchildren are your pot of gold." The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Heather Knoll and Sprenger Hospice Services for all of their loving care. Cremation has taken place and the family will be having a memorial service at 2 p.m. on January 18, 2020 at Graham Road Baptist Church, 705 Graham Rd., Cuyahoga Falls Ohio. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com "Happy trails to you until we meet again."
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019