Cynthia Renee Harry (Yount) Cindy passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sept. 24th 2019. Cindy was Born in Akron, Ohio on May 30, 1959 to Richard and Jacquelyne Yount. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. My wife of 32 years, my soul mate, my compass, my inspiration passed away with me and our kids holding her hand. She was the strongest person I have ever met. After a 25 year battle with cancer she was unable to fight off complications stemming from her latest treatments. In those 25 years Cindy never complained or asked why, she just fought like a "warrior poet" believing every day she would win the battle. The only thing she fought harder for was our kids, McKenzie and John. They were her pride and joy, the light of her life, her everything. We would travel hours to watch McKenzie play AAU basketball and even further to see John run cross country for Mercyhurst University. Even if it was only for 14 minutes, she never missed an event no matter how bad she was feeling. Cindy made holidays (especially Christmas) and birthday events to remember. Cindy had a beautiful and infectious smile and always had a good word to say about everyone - unless you did her kids wrong, then the gloves were off. Cindy touched the lives of so many and became friends with most. Whether it was at Cuyahoga Falls High School (77), during her 30+ years at Kent Elastomer Products or through the Woodridge community, no matter how long it had been since the last time you saw Cindy it only took minutes for you to catch up and feel like you spoke to her every day. Cindy was reunited in heaven with her beloved sister, Vicki Schueneman and her parents. She leaves behind her extended family of in-laws, nieces (especially Aimee Reed and Amanda Bryant), nephews and a host of friends who will always cherish her memory. We would especially like to thank Dr. Lois Teston and the nurses at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer center in Sharon Center, Ohio for taking great care of Cindy during her treatments and making us part of their family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Pkwy., Cary, NC 27513 OR Seidman Cancer Center, Sharon Health Center, 5133 Ridge Rd., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Calling hours will be on Friday, October 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91) and on Saturday, October 12 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church (724 Sumner St., Akron 44311) where Pastor Robert Tauscher will officiate at a memorial service at 10:30. Please visit Cindy's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave your condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019