Ms. Then and Now Cynthia Winston closed her eyes and passed away May 26, 2020. An Akron, Ohio native she loved her hometown but also loved travelling around the country. She recognized Christ at young age and as her Savior all her days. Cynthia was a proud graduate of John R. Buchtel-The Class of 1975. Upon graduation she would attend Georgia State University where she would work for The State of Georgia and Polytech Inc. as a secretary. She would complete her education, both her associate and bachelor's degrees from The University of Akron. Her talents would lead her to work for several years for the local radio station WAKR 1590 as a traffic reporter and news anchor. She would eventually attain her purpose and passion by working and retiring as a teacher for Akron Public schools for over 15 years. Cynthia's love for her family was her driving and motivating force for her. She loved spending time and a good phone call with her family and very close and loyal friends. In addition, she loved to travel and explore the great outdoors and just take in nature. A lover of animals, she was also very compassionate and proud about her dogs, Ellie Mae and grand dog Bunnie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Henry P. Winston II and Ms. Frankie Mae Winston; Aunt, Mrs. Luberta Rookard; Uncles, Mr. William Turner, Mr. Robert Turner, and Mr. Daniel Turner. She is survived by her devoted and loved daughter, Bethany (Corey) Appleton of Nashville, Tennessee; her brother, Henry (Butch) Winston III; favorite uncles, James (Sharon) Turner and Donnelle Rookard; aunts, Helen Turner, and Kate Alison; best friend, Jennifer Spain and special caretaker, Linda Perry as well as a host of other family and friends. Her daughter would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic and Specialty Select Hospital for their phenomenal care and efforts. In addition, special Thank You to The Wilkinson Funeral Home of Akron for their professional services. Private services have already been held. Condolences may be sent to P.O. BOX 311 Hermitage, TN 37076.