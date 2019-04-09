|
|
Cynthia Rose Smith
Cynthia Rose Smith, age 61, passed away April 6, 2019.
Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, she lived in Akron, Ohio the last four and a half years. She was employed with Ernest Angley Ministries and was a member of Grace Cathedral. Cynthia enjoyed playing the piano, music composition, writing, walking and Bible Study.
Preceded in death by her mother, Rose Marie Morlang and her sister, Debra Bahsler; she is survived by her husband of four and a half years, Scott C. Smith; daughter, Jackie Easthom; father, Wreginald Morlang (Clara) and brother, Wesley Morlang.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Further services and burial will take place in Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The family suggests memorials to Grace Cathedral - Bibles for Missions, P.O. Box 1790, Akron, Ohio 44309.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2019