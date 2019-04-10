|
|
Cynthia Rose Smith
Cynthia Rose Smith, age 61, passed away April 6, 2019.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Further services and burial will take place in Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The family suggests memorials to Grace Cathedral - Bibles for Missions, P.O. Box 1790, Akron, Ohio 44309.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019