1/1
Cynthia Sue Burgess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Burgess, age 64, of Copley, died September 15, 2020 at Maplewood Senior Center. Calling hours will be held 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, where Private services will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved