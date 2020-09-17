Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Burgess, age 64, of Copley, died September 15, 2020 at Maplewood Senior Center. Calling hours will be held 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, where Private services will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
.