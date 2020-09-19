1/2
Cynthia Sue Burgess
Cindy was born on March 1, 1956 in Akron, Ohio, to Richard and Janet Rhoads in Kent, Ohio. Their family expanded to include children, grandchildren, nieces/nephews, and wide network of friends in Ohio and Florida. She is survived by husband, Thomas Burgess; daughter, Erica (Greg) Loeser; parents, Richard and Janet Rhoads; step-children, Joshua Burgess, Brandon Burgess, Kara (Joe) Sharpnack and Ryan (Kate) Pinkus; 11 grandchildren; sister, Jill (Eric) Rhoads and brother, Mark (Debbie) Rhoads. Cindy was a sweet, loving, and active person, and her specialty was decorating, parties, spending time with the family. She loved boating with Tom in Lake Erie and more recently in Bonita Springs, where they wintered and served as the preferred destination for the entire family. She was blessed with lots of travel across Europe and the Caribbean. But the real magic of Cindy was her welcoming arms that opened everywhere. Such a loving caring wife, her lasting legacy was to treasure each day and love completely. Her infectious laugh, always ready for a reason to celebrate. The Maplewood at Twinsburg staff were tremendous in caring for Cindy. She will miss deeply Kate, Susan, and Nicole, and many other aides and friends. Calling hours will be held 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, where Private Services will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
September 18, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Please know you are all in our hearts, thoughts and prayers of healing.
Walter and Laura Cheges
Classmate
September 18, 2020
Sending my condolences, and prayers to all of the family and many friends. Cindy was a beautiful soul. Rest in Paradise.
Adrienne Coleman
Classmate
September 18, 2020
September 17, 2020
A kind and gentle soul !! So very sorry for the loss of this beautiful person!! ❤
You are all in our hearts and prayers!!
Love and blessings ! The Mandalari and Spalding families .
Julie Spalding
Friend
September 17, 2020
She was a lovely person and a good friend when we were very young. Always had a smile for me.
Alana Dennis
Friend
September 17, 2020
September 17, 2020
My best memories of my youth include Cindy and her family. Will be forever grateful for Cindy’s friendship and love of her family...ice skating...water skiing....snow skiing....slumber parties....pure joy. Cindy was a beautiful soul and I will always treasure my memories of her. Love and peace to her family. She was one of the very good ones....
Nadine Smith-Ross
Friend
September 17, 2020
So much fun with the Rhoads family. Swam at Twin Lakes, danced in the basement and ice skating on the pond. We used to have “tea” while under water. Lol! ❤❤
Laura Marlow
Friend
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Jim and Vickie Wyatt
