Cindy was born on March 1, 1956 in Akron, Ohio, to Richard and Janet Rhoads in Kent, Ohio. Their family expanded to include children, grandchildren, nieces/nephews, and wide network of friends in Ohio and Florida. She is survived by husband, Thomas Burgess; daughter, Erica (Greg) Loeser; parents, Richard and Janet Rhoads; step-children, Joshua Burgess, Brandon Burgess, Kara (Joe) Sharpnack and Ryan (Kate) Pinkus; 11 grandchildren; sister, Jill (Eric) Rhoads and brother, Mark (Debbie) Rhoads. Cindy was a sweet, loving, and active person, and her specialty was decorating, parties, spending time with the family. She loved boating with Tom in Lake Erie and more recently in Bonita Springs, where they wintered and served as the preferred destination for the entire family. She was blessed with lots of travel across Europe and the Caribbean. But the real magic of Cindy was her welcoming arms that opened everywhere. Such a loving caring wife, her lasting legacy was to treasure each day and love completely. Her infectious laugh, always ready for a reason to celebrate. The Maplewood at Twinsburg staff were tremendous in caring for Cindy. She will miss deeply Kate, Susan, and Nicole, and many other aides and friends. Calling hours will be held 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, where Private Services will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
