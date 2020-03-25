Home

Cynthia Wolford Symons


1953 - 2020
Cynthia Wolford Symons Obituary
Cynthia passed away on March 20, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1953 in Lewisburg, Pa. to her parents, Richard Wolford, Dottie Wolford. She married Dr. Richard Symons on May 21, 1988, together they shared 32 years of marriage. Cindy was a distinguished professor at Kent State University for 30 years. In addition, she authored numerous Health Education texts and materials and was a frequent speaker for many health organizations. She was a past president of the Association of Health Educators and chairperson of the Christian Education Department at Kent United Church of Christ. Dr. Symons proudest accomplishment is the many students she mentored who are now carrying on her work. She will be greatly missed by many, but especially her husband. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard Symons. Memorial Donations should be made in lieu of flowers to: University Hospital Symons Patient Care Fund, Attn. Leslie Piovesan, Institutional relations, 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106 Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
