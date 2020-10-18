1/1
D. Barry Weidner
1935 - 2020
Sunrise - August 16, 1935 Sunset - October 15, 2020 DOYLESTOWN -- Barry Weidner, age 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Lansdowne, PA to the late Emily (McMullan) and L. Treverton Weidner, he moved at a young age to Concord, MA. A graduate of Cornell University and a veteran of the U.S. Army, Barry retired from Davey Tree after 37 years of service. After retiring, he went to work at Chippewa Golf Course mowing greens. He loved communing with nature in the early morning light. Barry was an avid golfer and experienced three holes in one. He never met a stranger and made countless friends. His biggest love was his family, and he will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Micki. He will also be missed by his children, Kathy (Jim) Pittman, Alane Updegraff (Scot Adkins), Tom Weidner (Roony Magnet), Mike Weidner (Diane Bobb), Renee (Herman) Genet and Debbie (Jim) Moore; grandchildren, Joel and Brent Pritchett, Ava and Ethan Updegraff, Alexis Williams, Tyler, Trevor, Samantha, Spencer and Bailey Weidner, Michelle and Michael Genet, Megan and Brianna Moore; great grandchildren, Gabrielle and Karissa Pritchett; niece, Linda Weidner; nephew, Jimmy Weidner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Weidner. A private service will be held for immediate family with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family will notify loved ones and friends in the future when the celebration is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Doylestown Food Cupboard, 153 Church St., Doylestown, OH 44230 or a charity of your choice. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
