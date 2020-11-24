) D. Catherine Kenepp (Kitty), age 95, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020, due to Covid-19. A private graveside service was held with immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Catherine was born in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Ellet High School and went on to nursing school and graduated from the Akron City School of Nursing. Catherine became a RN and worked for that hospital for several years. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Gene E. Kenepp, she is survived by her four children, Karen Elgin, Cynthia Kenepp, Mark Kenepp and Bryan Kenepp; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and her brother Donald Jefferson. Catherine was greatly loved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials sent in her name to The Humane Society of Canton, Ohio. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com