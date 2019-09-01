|
|
Daisy Callas Salem Daisy Callas Salem, 88, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Daisy was born in Akron, Ohio on December 6, 1930. She graduated from South High School and was the first woman in her family to graduate from college; the University of Akron with a Speech degree in Education. She taught Home Economics, and English at U.C. Light Junior High School in Barberton. Daisy was married to Norman Salem, the love of her life, for forty- seven years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her brother, Louis; and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Crystal); son, James (Christine); sister, Frances Hakim (Samir); and grandchildren, Theo, Zackary, Cecilia, Emmanuel, and Alexander. A lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Church, Daisy had an enduring faith in God. She appreciated the power and beauty of the spoken and written word and could put together an awesome speech. She always made guests welcome in her home. No one could throw a party like Daisy. She was always generous and looking for opportunities to help those in need. She was unfailingly loving and loyal to her parents, brother, sisters, husband and children. Although she struggled with an illness in her last several years, Daisy still persevered her sense of humor, appreciation of beauty and fashion, and love of family and friends, all of which made it an honor and pleasure to be in her company. The family would like to thank the excellent nurses at St. Edwards Nursing facility in Fairlawn as well as Crossroads and Summa Hospice who took such good care of Daisy. You all have a special place in our hearts. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on TUESDAY, September 3rd, preceding the funeral service which will immediately follow, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 South Union Street, Akron, Ohio. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019